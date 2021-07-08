Families clean up after tornado hits RV park at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Families are continuing to clean up at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay after a tornado ripped through its RV park.

Missy Lattanzie has lived at the RV park for four years with her family.

Thursday, Action News Jax caught up with her while she was picking up the pieces after a tornado ripped through her home Wednesday evening.

“It’s very hard to lose everything. My truck is upside down over there and my golf cart, my house,”Lattanzie said.

About a dozen RVs just like hers were badly damaged with articles of clothing and other debris scattered around the park.

Captain Chester Parks, the commanding officer for the base, told Action News Jax at least nine people, including children were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after the tornado hit.

The naval submarine base has set up a crisis call center to help those families that lost everything.

“Right now, we are providing the basic needs -- food, water and shelter -- to get them through the initial impacts here and then looking to help them with their long-term needs,” Capt. Parks said.

Lattanzie said thankfully her family wasn’t home at the time.

“And so, we got back and realized like there was a tornado because we have friends here and this is what we came back to,” she said.

Instead, they were celebrating her grandson’s birthday off base when they received a phone call about what happened.

“We’re okay, so we’re blessed. We’re keeping that into perspective today,” Lattanzie said.

The naval submarine base says it’s currently undergoing damage assessments and that could take months or even longer.

The Kings Bay Fleet and Family Service Center has established a family crisis center for anyone who may need assistance because of the impacts of the storm.

Please call one of the following numbers for assistance: (912) 573-0434, (912) 573-0436, (912) 573-0437, (912) 573-0443, (912) 573-0450, or (912) 573-0453.

