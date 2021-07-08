When hitting the road in an electric vehicle, plan for the unexpected

Honda has committed itself to an all-electric future but it's going to take some time. A full 19 years, in fact. That's plenty of time to decide on a strategy and pursue it. Company executives have acknowledged this will be an uphill battle but can't be ignored. It's simply the way the industry is heading and getting left behind is not an option. Ditching combustion technology in favor of batteries only is also very expensive and this is where Honda's longtime pragmatism could continue to serve it well.