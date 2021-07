Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he was not surprised to hear Texas and Oklahoma are at least contemplating a move to the SEC. “I’m really not,” he said Friday morning before the second day of Big Ten Football Media Days began at Lucas Oil Stadium. “Who knows what else is being talked about anywhere else in any other conference? I can see how they probably got there, but I’m not surprised anymore. I’ve been doing this too long. I kind of get it a little bit.”