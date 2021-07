Amazon Alexa is one of today’s go-to voice assistants. Available on hundreds of devices, from smart speakers to displays and thermostats, Alexa grows more popular every day, with over 100,000 million device owners and 900,000 registered developers producing Alexa-powered products. Speaking of the latter, Alexa Live 2021 has finally arrived. This year’s free virtual symposium is a great place to learn about all of the new developer tools and services that Alexa will be capable of in the near future. Here’s everything announced at this year’s event.