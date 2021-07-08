New Paisley Park exhibit showcases over 300 pairs of Prince's iconic shoes
Prince was known for pushing the boundaries of fashion, music and culture and now fans can get an up close look at the artist’s extensive shoe collection when they visit Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Starting Friday, fans can check out more than 300 pairs of shoes from Prince’s iconic shoe collection, including the blue and white cloud boots from the “Raspberry Beret” music video. The exhibit, titled “The Beautiful Collection: Prince’s Custom Shoes,” is part of all Paisley Park tours. Tickets are currently on sale for all tours through Sept. 6.www.fox9.com
