Marcia Miles, president of Chapter AG of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, presented the 2021 Chapter AG Memorial Scholarship to Sophie Barkan of Bayside Academy. The scholarship is in memory of long time members, Joyce Haygood and Rosemary Hubbard and will be given annually. P.E.O.'s mission is to celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a nonprofit organization that has helped nearly 114,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $369 million in educational assistance, making a difference in women's lives through six philanthropies and a foundation.