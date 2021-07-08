Cancel
Shonda Rhimes Expands Netflix Deal

By Rick Porter
Netflix and Shonda Rhimes are deepening their relationship with both an extension and an expansion of the mega-producer’s deal at the streamer. The new pact with Rhimes (Bridgerton, Grey’s Anatomy) and her company, Shondaland, will encompass such things as feature films, virtual reality content and gaming in addition to the numerous series Shondaland is already making for Netflix. The current deal includes a branding and merchandising deal for Shondaland Media content, while the expanded pact will also include live events and experiences, which have been a growing part of the showrunner-turned-mogul‘s business.

