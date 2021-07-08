Cancel
‘American Horror Stories’ Releases First Official Trailer

By James Hibberd
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 15 days ago
The American Horror Story spinoff has released its first official full-length trailer. Below is a look at American Horror Stories, the anthology series coming to FX on Hulu. Among the many moments in the trailer teasing all sorts of gothic mayhem includes Amy Grabow playing what appears to be Tipper Gore during the infamous Parents Music Resource Center hearing in 1984, which sought to put warning labels on explicit music.

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

