Public Health

No shot, no return: Some employers requiring vaccine to come back to the office

By Ty West
Puget Sound Business Journal
 15 days ago
Want to come back to the office? For some employers, you'll have to get a Covid-19 vaccine first.

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Back to the office? Employers rethink plans amid virus surge

Several hospital systems that previously held off making vaccines mandatory for health care workers are now willing to do so. Google employees in California who have returned to the office on a voluntary basis are again wearing masks indoors. Goldman Sachs is considering whether to reinstitute testing for fully vaccinated employees in the company's New York City offices, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing had been decided. And Monday, Apple told its workforce that it would push back its return-to-office date from September to October.
Tennessee Statewgnsradio.com

Some Tennessee employers pushing for COVID vaccinations

Some Tennessee employers are ramping up efforts to convince their employees to get vaccinated, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads. As of early July, it had accounted for more than 50% of new cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And in Tennessee, the state’s Department of Health reported 125 cases of the Delta variant as of July 8.
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

COVID vaccine: How employers can mandate the shot

This article first appeared on the Business Journals’ website. Even before the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, more companies were contemplating mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for employees. With the Delta variant causing a spike in cases — and turbulence in the stock market — experts believe more employers are likely...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Employers Need To Tread Carefully On The Road Back To Office Working

In some ways the coming weeks and months are likely to be more difficult for organizations and employees than the past year or so has been. With governments increasingly intent on opening up economies effectively closed down by the pandemic, uncertainty is rife. Employers and staff alike are caught between wanting to go back to something like normal and not wishing to take too many risks, especially since the Delta variant of the coronavirus is pushing spikes in new cases even in countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. where significant proportions of the population have been at least partially vaccinated.
Small Businessprdaily.com

Report: 39% of employers will dismiss workers who refuse to return to the office

We are on the brink of a dramatic workplace showdown. On one side of the conflict, you have bosses, bigwigs, company execs and (micro)managers who are eager to get everyone back into the office ASAP. On the other side are workers—many of whom have come to depend on the freedom and flexibility afforded by remote work and would sooner quit than return to the daily grind.
Public HealthInc.com

Why Your Return to the Office Requires Two Workplace Safety Policies

Operating amid the pandemic has entered a new phase of difficulty--particularly for employers of both vaccinated and unvaccinated workers. Shortly after the CDC updated its guidelines on May 13, noting that vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear facemasks indoors, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a federal agency that oversees workplace health and safety, updated its Covid-19 guidance. On June 26, OSHA updated guidance in compliance with the CDC to help employers protect workers who are still not vaccinated, with a special emphasis on industries with prolonged close-contacts such as meat processing, manufacturing, seafood, and grocery and high-volume retail. The guidance includes protocols for social distancing, mask wearing, and other health procedures meant to keep both parties safe.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

SF, Santa Clara, Contra Costa health officials urge employers to consider employee vaccine requirements

Health officials in Santa Clara, Contra Costa and San Francisco counties urged local employers Thursday to considering requiring their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The health officials issued the plea as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the region, the overwhelming majority of which have been among unvaccinated people,...
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County wants employers to require vaccines for employees

Health officers from three Bay Area counties announced Thursday that they want all employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with few exceptions. “With the rise in COVID-19 cases leaving unvaccinated individuals at risk for serious illness and death, the health officers of Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties strongly... The post Santa Clara County wants employers to require vaccines for employees appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Public Healthnevalleynews.org

Some businesses, countries requiring proof of vaccination before service

The proof of vaccination card that you get after receiving your COVID-19 immunization appears to be becoming more valuable by the moment. More and more businesses and events are requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter or receive certain privileges like indoor dining. In some places, the practice of...
Public Healthfranklinreporter.com

In-Person Meetings To Return, Some Mask Requirements Eased

In yet another hopeful sign that the Covid-19 pandemic may be in its final stages, the Township Council on July 13 voted to resume in-person meetings and ease mask restrictions at the Senior/Community Center. The Council and all boards and commissions will resume in-person meetings as soon as they can...

