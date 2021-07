Local tomatoes have appeared almost exactly on time, with The Patch of Sonoma bringing their fine Early Girl and heirloom tomatoes to our farmers markets in early July. Their hybrid beefsteak tomatoes appeared a few weeks earlier. It looks like it will be a good crop this year, depending on where the tomatoes are grown. They are ripening more slowly in certain parts of west county, as the weather has been cooler than normal, a good thing overall but not if you are waiting for your tomatoes. Unlike in certain years, such as in 2013 when tomatoes didn’t ripen locally until early August, you have lots of options for delicious local tomatoes.