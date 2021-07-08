Freshman OL Kyle Fugedi Won’t Attend Pitt; Requested Release from Letter of Intent
Pitt is losing a member of last year’s Class of 2021, as offensive lineman Kyle Fugedi will not be joining the program this fall. Chris Fugedi, Kyle’s father, confirmed to Pittsburgh Sports Now that his son has requested a release from his National Letter of Intent to play at Pitt. Fugedi did not report to Pitt on June 13, which was the date all freshman were supposed to arrive on campus.pittsburghsportsnow.com
