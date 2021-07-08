France and Singapore Collaborate on Cross-Border CBDC Testing

Remittance costs impact the poorest people. The blockchain won’t help. What will?. In the year 1540, Sir Thomas Gresham (who later became Queen Elizabeth I's banker and is in many ways the father of the modern City of London) set out in true fintech pioneer style to evade capital controls and smuggle the equivalent of some $40 million in today's money from Antwerp to Calais on behalf of King Henry VIII. Nowadays he would have used bitcoins and run them through a few mixers, but due to the technological limitations of Tudor money transfer, he was forced to sneak out of the Low Countries with 25 bags of gold and silver coins.