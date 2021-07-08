Cancel
France and Singapore Collaborate on Cross-Border CBDC Testing

By Matthew De Saro
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe central banks of France and Singapore have teamed up to explore the cross-border applications of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The Bank of France and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released a joint statement Thursday pertaining to their CBDC testing. The Banks shared that they had been working together and have successfully completed a cross-border payment and settlement experiment using CBDC. The experimental transactions involved a number of different CBDCs linked on a common network between the two nations.

#Smart Contracts#Private Cloud#The Bank Of France#Mas#Cbdc#Jpmorgan#Digital Currency#Onyx#Banque De France#Bank#Eur#Sgd
