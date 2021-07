The 2021 Future Games are just a few days away, one of the premier events of the summer. This one-of-a-kind event will feature the best uncommitted Class of 2023 prospects and select 2024 prospects from our 40-plus state coverage area. We will be back to normal at LakePoint in Georgia and hundreds of college coaches in attendance. Players will be compared directly to each player at the event by the leading technology in the game including, TrackMan, Blast Motion, Vizual Edge and Driveline, and now we will also be rolling out PitchAI. In preparation for the event, we will look at The Five position players from the state who will be participating.