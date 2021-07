If you go to Arby's for its Loaded Curly Fries or Potato Cakes, you may leave with a large serving of disappointment. According to a self-described current employee who goes by CoolDude946 on Reddit, the two menu items will be replaced by a different fried potato product: crinkle fries. "There is nothing we can do about it, it was corporate decision" CoolDude946 went on to explain.