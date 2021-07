As the dust settles on the 2021 Tour de France, there are so many top teams having to ask themselves where it went wrong and what can they do to rectify the situation. Of course, amongst the incidents and crashes of the opening days, there is some explanation as to why Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) seemingly strolled to a second consecutive victory but that’ll be of little comfort to those who failed to meet the expectations they held at the start.