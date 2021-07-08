Yeah but...there's a flip-side

Since we've been chatting a bit about remodeling (both in real life and in these articles) I figured it was time to address the small bathroom. In my cabin over in Lincoln (over a decade ago!) the bathroom was squeezed between the two main rooms of the home. This made for a complete lack of privacy, as you can imagine. It was comprised of a small sink, stand-up shower and commode. Thankfully there were wall-mounted shelves above the toilet which actually made a world of difference. But we'll get to storage later. Let's see how we can make the most of a "too small" room.