33 Gorgeous And Cozy Bedrooms For Millennials

This May, Sarah Hayes of Sarah Hayes Design orchestrated a porch makeover for a virtual Chevy Chase Historical Society fundraiser as a charitable donation. Her “client” was a volunteer homeowner whose back porch was temporarily transformed for the event, and then disassembled. Sarah incorporated a 1920s theme using a vintage Schumacher fabric, Magnolias in Citron & Peacock designed by Paul Poirret, with her twin daughters sewing the curtain panels. The lawn games, including croquet, as well as the Southside gin drink added to the throwback theme. Serena & Lily in Bethesda, Maryland provided furnishings from its outdoor showroom and Sarah purchased and provided all of the accessories, mostly from Pottery Barn.
