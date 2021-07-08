This Is Why Americans Are Having Fewer Children

The following is a lightly edited transcript of remarks made by Yuval Levin during a Newsweek podcast debate on American elites. You can listen to the podcast here:. The question of what an elite is gets to the challenge that every democracy faces. Every society has an elite. In every society there are some people who rise to positions of power, wealth, privilege and authority. In every society there is some organizing principle by which you can describe them as rising, whether that's who their parents are, what their religion is, what kind of education they had, or where they are in the culture.