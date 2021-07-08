Local 19-Year-Old Starts Fashion Business
Addy Labbe, 19, is following in her mother’s footsteps and starting her own business, Stylz By Addy. “I provide great quality, stylish clothing that is super affordable as well as handmade jewelry, shoes, accessories, and more!” she said. “I started my business from my mother’s studio and with her and all her workers’ help. I mostly do Facebook Lives to sell my clothing so that I can show people how everything fits, looks, and feels.”fortscott.biz
Comments / 0