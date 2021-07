Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck spent some valuable mother-daughter time together in Paris, and it’s amazing how the ‘Alias’ star’s teenage girl towers over her!. Ben Affleck is reportedly 6’4”, and it’s clear that his and Jennifer Garner’s eldest child inherited his genes when it comes to the height department. Jennifer, 49, and Violet Affleck arrived in Paris, France, on Thursday (July 1), and the two were photographed while waiting for the luggage to be unloaded from a car. At age 15, Violet – seen wearing a floral dress over a white long-sleeve shirt – was taller than the Elektra actress, who is a reported 5’8. It’s quite possible that someday soon, she’ll be seeing eye-to-eye, literally, with her father.