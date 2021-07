It's been nearly a year since Warner Brothers released the teaser trailer for Denis Villeneuve's big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic, Dune. A lot's happened since then, most of it due to COVID. The release date moved a couple times, and then Warner Brother announced that all their 2021 movies would get simultaneous release via HBO Max for the first month. The film will now be out October 22, and while it will still get that simultaneous HBO Max release, the official main trailer, which dropped today, makes a great case for seeing Dune in a theater.