Sonic Colors: Ultimate - HD Updates Spotlight Trailer

Video game film adaptations can be tricky to do right, but when a project manages to combine an original spin on the source material with the right cast, and a decent budget, magic usually happens. This year's Mortal Kombat is one such example of a video game movie getting the formula right, and if you were looking to watch a short documentary on how the film was put together, then you're in luck. Warner Bros. has uploaded a mini-documentary on the making of Mortal Kombat, which you can watch below.