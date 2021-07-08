Glittering gowns, supermodels and one major revival: highlights from Haute Couture week
Fendi Couture: From Orlando’s England to Pasolini’s Rome. For his Fendi couture debut, Kim Jones looked to the England of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando. His second couture outing found him in a more Italian mood, with filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini on his mind. “I was particularly interested in his poetry, and how he lived between the old Rome and new Rome, and his gravitation toward this building,” he said with a sweep taking in his office in the Fendi Palazzo, the landmark building on one of Rome’s highest hills.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0