American Dream Mall’s Luxury Wing Finally Has An Opening Date
The long-delayed luxury wing at the American Dream shopping and entertainment megamall in the New Jersey Meadowlands now has a definite opening date, September 17. The luxury wing, named The Avenue by American Dream’s developer, Triple Five, will be anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue. Some 20 other retailers along with an upscale restaurant, Carpaccio, and Brut, a champagne bar, are also scheduled to open that day, according to American Dream.www.forbes.com
