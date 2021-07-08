Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

American Dream Mall’s Luxury Wing Finally Has An Opening Date

By Joan Verdon
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The long-delayed luxury wing at the American Dream shopping and entertainment megamall in the New Jersey Meadowlands now has a definite opening date, September 17. The luxury wing, named The Avenue by American Dream’s developer, Triple Five, will be anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue. Some 20 other retailers along with an upscale restaurant, Carpaccio, and Brut, a champagne bar, are also scheduled to open that day, according to American Dream.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

251K+
Followers
60K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malls#Toys R Us#Dream Mall#American Dream Mall#American Dream#Triple Five#Saks Fifth Avenue#Lord Taylor#Barneys#Fao Schwarz#Hermes#Saint Laurent#Tiffany Co#Dolce Gabbana#Mulberry#Wwd#The Shops At Riverside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
East Rutherford, NJCommercial Observer

Skip Barber Racing School to Open Go-Kart Facility at American Dream Mall

A 40,000-square-foot, indoor go-kart facility is opening at American Dream mall. The Skip Barber Racing School signed a lease to open its first indoor go-karting academy at Triple Five Group’s 3.1 million-square-foot megamall in East Rutherford, N.J., the developer announced. A spokesperson for Triple Five declined to provide details on...
East Rutherford, NJboozyburbs.com

Bal Harbour Restaurant Still Headed to American Dream in East Rutherford

American Dream has announced The Avenue – its “unrivaled luxury shopping and dining experience”. Debuting on September 17th, it features the mall’s “upscale retail portfolio” led by Saks Fifth Avenue. Among the announced dining options – though the Carpaccio family of restaurants technically shared their planned expansion to New Jersey...
RetailPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

American Dream announces more store openings

American Dream, the North Jersey mega-mall, has been opening in fits and starts for the past year and a half (and the pandemic didn’t help), and now they have announced the opening of stores on The Avenue, the upscale portion of the mall. On Sep. 17, 20 of the planned...
Fairfax, VAFOXBusiness

Bloomingdale's to open first boutique luxury store, 'Bloomie's'

Department stores are going boutique and Bloomingdale’s is next. The luxury store chain will open its new smaller concept store, Bloomie’s, in Fairfax, Virginia, on Aug. 26 selling women’s and men’s apparel, beauty products, jewelry and a host of in-person experiences in a smaller space, the company announced. The new...
Beauty & Fashionmediapost.com

Post-Sephora Breakup, JC Penney Finds New Beauty Edge

JC Penney says it is hooking up with Thirteen Lune, an online beauty retailer, to create a new "hyper-inclusive" JC Penney Beauty. The shops-within-shops are set to begin opening in some JC Penney stores this October, with national rollout continuing through 2023. The announcement comes following Penney’s messy divorce with...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Niche Fragrance Brand Amouage Expands Into the U.S.

Luxury ultra-niche fragrance house Amouage is expanding into U.S. retailers. The brand has plans to launch at retail stores across the U.S. through 2023, including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, where select, top-selling fragrances will be available. In June, the brand founded its direct subsidiary in the U.S. called Amouage Americas, which has an office in New York. They have also signed distributor agreements with key markets globally including China.
Beauty & FashionNew York Post

Bloomingdale’s best products to shop in 2021, per their fashion director

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. There’s no better time to romanticize your life. And by romanticizing your life, we mean putting on a cute sundress and heels, parading to Bloomingdale’s to pick up the freshest fashion finds, and walking out of the store with your chin up and a little brown bag in hand.
ShoppingPosted by
StyleCaster

This Saks Fifth Avenue Sale Earns You Free Money on Luxury Beauty Buys — Including Crème de la Mer

While it’s true that beauty products go on sale at major retailers all the time, it’s rare to get a chance to earn free gift cards to use on anything you want. But Saks Fifth Avenue’s Gift Card Event for 2021 is just that. Seriously. From July 22-24, you can earn up to $700 (!!!) with code “JULY21SF.” All you have to do is shop your fave items during the event. The more you buy, the more you’ll earn.
Beauty & FashionElle

14 On-Sale Wedding Guest Dresses Secretly Discounted at Saks Fifth Avenue

Attending weddings is fun, but shopping for said weddings? Now that's another story. As the celebrations of love slowly make their way back onto your social calendar, shopping for a new dress that's as cute as it is comfortable is in order. Whether you're looking for the next great LBD, a floral number, or a gown that screams "black tie dress code," Saks Fifth Avenue has all the options. The best part of all: They're all on sale.
San Diego, CAfox5sandiego.com

Ulta bringing new concept to 4 San Diego Target stores

SAN DIEGO — Ulta announced Wednesday it is bringing a new “shop-in-shop” concept to several Target locations in the San Diego area. A news release from Ulta said the new offering, called Ulta Beauty at Target, will roll out at more than 100 Target stores nationwide beginning this August. Target customers will be able to shop more than 50 brands offered through Ulta, including bareMinerals, MAC Cosmetics, Tarte, Too Faced, TULA Skincare and the Ulta Beauty Collection.
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

Historic Rockefeller Estate Is On The Market For $18.5 Million

Steeped in history and surrounded by 57 acres of woodlands lies a magnificent estate in New York known as Laurel Hill, one of Long Island’s rarest remaining Gold Coast estates. On the market for $18.5 million, the grand estate celebrating Tudor architecture is in the prestigious North Shore enclave of...
San Diego, CAsandiegoville.com

Global Taiwanese Bubble Tea Chain Ding Tea To Open In San Diego's Fashion Valley Mall

A global Taiwanese bubble tea chain with more than 1,000 locations, Ding Tea will soon open its first San Diego outpost within Fashion Valley Mall. Ding Tea was founded in Taiwan in 2004 by Xu Wei-Xiang and there are now over 1,000 stores across Asia, Europe, and North America. With four branches already open in the San Diego area, the newest location will open this September on the second floor of Fashion Valley Mall in Mission Valley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy