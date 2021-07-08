‘From engagement ring to recipe cards - why I'm letting go of my mother Sylvia Plath's possessions’

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My brother-in-law seems to be professionally unhappy. No matter what is happening, he can find the negative in every situation. We recently went on a big family trip to a lake house, and he spent the whole time complaining about the internet and the snakes (that live … outside … in the lake) and how bored he was. It seems like he makes it his job to be displeased, no matter the circumstances. He gets on my nerves a little (clearly), and I’m not sure to what extent, if any, this annoyance plays into my question. I try to be friendly and positive because I want to like him (my sister really loves him), but his behavior and negativity make it difficult to get beyond it.