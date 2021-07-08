‘From engagement ring to recipe cards - why I'm letting go of my mother Sylvia Plath's possessions’
For years, whenever Frieda Hughes opened her kitchen drawer, she would see her mother's embossed rolling pin winking up at her. "My dad gave it to me when I was about 11, and I have carried it around with me ever since," she says. "I even used it once, but I didn't have my mother's knacks for preventing the pastry becoming trapped in the sides. But I've never been able to part with it."
