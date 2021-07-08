Deleted PlayStation Ad Shows PS5 Upside Down and People Can't Look Past It

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has provided an update on God of War Ragnarok and when PlayStation fans can expect the PS4 and PS5 game to release. During a new interview, Ryan noted that both Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games and the new God of War from Sony Santa Monica will release "in the next year or so," implying that God of War Ragnarok -- or whatever it winds up being officially called -- will release in 2022. However, the statement does -- seemingly -- leave the door open for the game to release even later than this. To this end, Ryan noted that it and all Sony games won't be rushed, as players only remember the "best games," and if more time is needed to hit this level, more time will be given to the team.