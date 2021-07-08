Deleted PlayStation Ad Shows PS5 Upside Down and People Can't Look Past It
Sony shared a wholesome PlayStation ad this week meant to emphasize the memories created through games, but instead of relating to that message, people have gotten hung up on one humorous detail: The PlayStation 5 console in the ad is upside down. The setup error shows the console laying in a shelf horizontally with the disc tray in the top-right position, an orientation that any PlayStation 5 owner who positions their console horizontally will tell you is the incorrect setup.comicbook.com
