Deleted PlayStation Ad Shows PS5 Upside Down and People Can't Look Past It

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony shared a wholesome PlayStation ad this week meant to emphasize the memories created through games, but instead of relating to that message, people have gotten hung up on one humorous detail: The PlayStation 5 console in the ad is upside down. The setup error shows the console laying in a shelf horizontally with the disc tray in the top-right position, an orientation that any PlayStation 5 owner who positions their console horizontally will tell you is the incorrect setup.

