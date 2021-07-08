Cancel
Drunk Indian Buffaloes Expose Illegal Booze Operation After Loose-Lipped Vet Snitches To Police

A herd of buffaloes in India led to the arrest of three farmers. The buffaloes got drunk and exposed a massive, illegal liquor operation. Three Indian farmers have been arrested for selling illegal alcohol in the Indian state of Gujarat, the Times of India reported. They were only caught after their buffalos got drunk and a veterinarian told police.

