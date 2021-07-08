Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rockland The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Northern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 124 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ramsey, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ridgewood and Ramsey around 130 PM EDT. Suffern around 140 PM EDT. Monsey around 150 PM EDT. Nanuet, Tappan, Pearl River and Norwood around 155 PM EDT. Orangeburg and Pomona around 200 PM EDT. New City around 205 PM EDT. Haverstraw, Nyack and Upper Nyack around 210 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH