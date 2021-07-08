Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Manhattan rents set to skyrocket back to pre-pandemic levels as number of available apartments in NYC drops by 38% in June after thousands flood back to the Big Apple

By Brian Stieglitz For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Manhattan rent prices are on track to climb back to pre-pandemic levels as renters are flock back to the city, causing the number of available units to drop by 38percent in a month.

Many New Yorkers who fled to work from home across the country are coming back in a rush to take advantage of the decrease in rent prices, causing apartments to fill up at a drastic rate. In turn, the steady increase in demand will eventually bring the rental market back to where it was in the beginning of 2020.

The number of available units dropped by 38% last month, going from 19,025 units in May to 11,853 in June, reveals a report published Thursday by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Although it’s still higher than pre-pandemic levels, the inventory has dropped by more than half since December 2020, when there were 24,800 available units.

And the number of new leases tripled from last June to 9,642 – the most for any month since the firms started tracking the data in 2008, and a third straight record high. The deals helped bring down the borough’s vacancy rate to 6.7%, from 7.6% in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvX2d_0ar9a1tw00
Renters are flocking back to Manhattan and apartments are filling up at a drastic rate as the city emerges from the coronavirus pandemic and many New Yorkers who fled to work from home are coming back in a rush to take advantage of the decrease in rent prices
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtaBu_0ar9a1tw00
The average monthly rent doesn’t seem to be affected by the uptick in renters just yet, as it has undulated between $3,600 and $4,050 since December
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLChf_0ar9a1tw00
The number of available units dropped by 38% last month, going from 19,025 units in May to 11,853 in June, reveals a report published Thursday by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2jSJ_0ar9a1tw00
The number of new leases tripled from last June to 9,642 – the most for any month since the firms started tracking the data in 2008

As a result of the influx of renters, some prices have already begun to inch higher. The median rent for individual renters, with concessions factored in, was $3,109 last month – 2.4% higher than $3,037 in May.

That’s still down 4.1% from the $3,242 median recorded last June. And the average monthly rent doesn’t seem to be affected just yet, having undulated between $3,600 and $4,050 since December. Last month, individual renters spent an average of $3,922, which is 3.8 % cheaper than the average $4,078 recorded in May.

The decrease in vacancies is a stark difference from last August, when there were 13,000 empty apartments for rent in Manhattan - the highest number in 14 years. There were 13,117 listings on the market compared with 5,912 a year prior, which equated to a vacancy rate of 4.33%- more than double the 2% from the same time in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t82lA_0ar9a1tw00
Prices began to drop swiftly and landlords started offering more incentives, such as an average of 1.7 months free on new leases

Prices began to drop swiftly and landlords started offering more incentives, such as an average of 1.7 months free on new leases. In October, the price of an apartment in Manhattan was the lowest it’s been in a decade with the median rent dropping slightly below $3,000 and the average rent recorded at $2,990, a decrease of 7.8 % from the year prior.

The number of new leases surged to 30 % in November compared to the same time in 2019, according to reporting from Miller Samuel and Douglas Elliman. Just over 4,000 new leases were signed, which was the strongest November in 12 years.

At the time, the number of unrented apartments had just nearly tripled to 15,000 - the third highest total on record.

According to reporting in Bloomberg, landlords are responding to the spike in demand by pulling back on the aforementioned move-in concessions. About 38% of last month’s agreements had a concession, down from the record high of 60% recorded in October. Last month’s new leases averaged concessions of 1.9 months of rent, the lowest it’s been since August.

“The intensity of demand for new leases at lower rates is so high that it is burning up excess inventory very quickly,” Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel, told Bloomberg. “The market is tightening up from its peak moment of weakness, which was really in the fall through January.”

Miller added that landlords are less pressed to fill units and no longer need to promise months of free rent to do it. “It’s not that landlords are in control,” he said, “but the relationship between tenants and landlords is nowhere near as lopsided as it was four or five months ago.”

Another factor driving people back to the Big Apple is because companies have started requiring staff to work from the office again, leading many to want to reduce their commute.

Last month, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said that he expects all New York City staff to return full-time to the company's Times Square home office by Labor Day - and if they don't they may face salary cuts.

Staff at Goldman Sachs returned to the office late last month and the company celebrated the return by providing it employees with live music and lobster. The financial employees were forced to log their vaccination status in the company system before returning to the bank's Manhattan headquarters.

And JPMorgan Chase brought staff back to the office on July 6, regardless of vaccination status. Employees of the banking giant who work in the US were informed last month that they would be expected to return to the office between 50 and 100% of the time.

And as more renters move back, buyers are coming too and driving up the prices of more extravagant and costly properties, a new report states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwB3t_0ar9a1tw00
In Hudson Yards, a corner one-bedroom, one-bath apartment in a 30-floor high-rise, complete with a gym and pool facilities, has also sold for $999,000

The median resale prices for Manhattan apartments hit $999,000 in the second quarter - an all-time high since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit - according to the report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samue.

Average sale prices in the area rose 12% in the quarter, surpassing $1.9 million.

The buying frenzy comes despite a net 70,000 New Yorkers fleeing the city at the height of the pandemic - costing the city roughly $34 billion in lost income, according to estimates from Unacast. About 3.57 million people left New York City this year between Jan. 1 and Dec. 7, the report highlighted.

Wealthy neighborhoods, like Hell's Kitchen and the Upper East Side, saw the biggest exodus with nearly 11% of its residents fleeing, according to research from CRBE. Most of those are young professionals who work in financial hubs of Midtown and the Financial District, as well as creatives working in Broadway Theaters.

Experts say the spike in real estate value indicates that Manhattan real estate is swiftly recovering, as more families look to trade up to larger apartments, while buyers hope to take advantage of lower prices and low mortgage rates.

There was a 150% gain from last year, with 3,417 sales in the second quarter due to restrictions preventing apartments from being shown for much of the quarter, according to the report.

'It's a sign of the frenzy and intensity of the market,' Jonathan Miller, CEO of real estate appraisal firm Miller Samuel told CNBC. 'It's rebounding much faster than most participants expected.'

The influx in property buying has also led to fewer apartments on the market.

According to Miller, apartment listings fell 27% compared to year ago, with the supply of homes for sale being lower than the historical average of about eight to nine months.

The strongest growth is at the top of the market, with more than 220 penthouses sold in Manhattan so far this year, according to Corcoran market research.

That marks a 35% increase from the 164 penthouse contacts signed for the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

210K+
Followers
80K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Skyrocket#Landlord#New York City#New Yorkers#Miller Samuel Inc#Bloomberg#The Big Apple#Morgan Stanley#Goldman Sachs#Jpmorgan Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
House Rent
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Bisnow

Manhattan Retail Leasing, Rents Hit New Pandemic Low

Manhattan’s retail market continued to falter last quarter in the worst three-month stretch since the pandemic began. Leasing volume was at its lowest point in at least the past three years, while asking rents have declined to a nadir for the past decade, according to CBRE's quarterly retail report. Only...
RestaurantsStamford Advocate

Superior Service Set Restaurants Apart in June as Sales Rebound to Pre-Pandemic Levels

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Black Box Financial Intelligence™ June results confirm that restaurant industry sales have recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Restaurants posted a fourth consecutive month of same store sales growth, primarily fueled by unusually high check growth, and are performing much better than they were in 2019. But while sales are solid, the industry’s challenge is declining guest counts. Traffic results for June highlight the significant gap between current performance and full recovery.
New York City, NYFood & Wine

NYC Restaurant Week Is Back for the First Time Since the Pandemic

After a long year and a half of canceled plans, one popular New York City event is back and ready for people to make some reservations. NYC & Company announced on Monday that NYC Restaurant Week is returning for the first time since the pandemic began. Nearly 530 restaurants are offering more than 40 distinct cuisines in 75 neighborhoods across the city.
San Mateo County, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Rents in San Mateo County return close to pre-pandemic levels

After an unprecedented pandemic, things are beginning to return to normal in the Bay Area and that includes the cost of rent. The Bay Area was one of the epicenters of falling rents throughout the state’s shut down due to many working from home, which resulted in less demand for housing. Now the rental market in San Mateo County appears to be stabilizing as cities reopen and people return to in-person work.
House RentGlobeSt.com

Apartment Rents Reach New High in June

The US median rent price rose 8.1% year-over-year and 3.2% month-over-month to a new high of $1,575 in June, according to the Realtor.com Monthly Rental Report. Forty-four of the 50 largest metros broke new records led by Riverside, Memphis, Tampa and Phoenix, which posted gains above 20% year-over-year. Riverside rents grew 24.3% from last year and 4.6% from May.
New York City, NYshorelinemedia.net

NYC subway station back on track after flooding

A subway station in New York City was back in business Friday after a deluge of rain flooded station platforms. (July 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3a7786ee2d5d479eb6d242769b658118.
California StateThe Jewish Press

California Legalized Theft. Porch Piracy Soared.

California legalized theft with Proposition 47. Since then pharmacies and small businesses have been forced to shut down by a wave of shoplifters with nothing to fear from the law. But it’s not just stores that are reeling from the crime wave unleashed by criminal justice reform. Proposition 47 was...
Retailspglobal.com

Retail Properties, Kite Realty to merge; Monmouth rejects Starwood offer

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of real estate news stories published throughout the week. Hotel and shopping center real estate investment trusts are expected to report high year-over-year increases in funds from operations in their second-quarter earnings calls, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates. Hotel REITs...
Retailirei.com

U.K. retail property investment rebounds in H1 2021

Investment in U.K. retail property is beginning to rebound, with transaction volumes totaling £2.76 billion (€3.2 billion/$3.8 billion) in the first half of the year, up 80 percent on the same period in 2020, according to Knight Frank. Knight Frank’s latest Retail Investment Update shows activity in the first half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy