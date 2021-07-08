Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Prices for four tickets to Euros final hits £60,000 on tout sites in scramble for seats after England secured Wembley showdown with Italy on Sunday

By Jack Wright
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

A ferocious war for tickets for Sunday's Euro 2020 final is already underway among England fans, as Three Lions supporters bid tens of thousands of pounds to clinch seats at Wembley to watch Gareth Southgate's men trounce the Italians in person.

Bidding for tickets for the Italy match has been underway since England's historic victory over Denmark at the Home of Football last night, with groups of three tickets rising from £6,000 in total to £15,000 in the 30 minutes the national heroes celebrated on the pitch.

The scramble for tickets continued through the night, reaching £20,700 this morning as eBay users sell pairs of tickets for between £15,000 and £17,500 - and groups of four seats at Wembley now being sold for £60,000, MailOnline has found.

Government sources have said that a 90,000-capacity crowd at Wembley on Sunday 'cannot be ruled out' now England made Sunday's event - meaning there will be more tickets for the Three Lions' first major tournament final since the 1966 World Cup win.

England fans have pulled sickies, stayed in bed or were even given the day off today leaving roads deserted and trains empty because of the extraordinary Euro 2020 celebrations up and down the country - from Wembley itself and London's Trafalgar Square to fan zones in Croydon and Manchester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0688px_0ar9a01D00
The scramble for tickets continued through the night, reaching £20,700 this morning as eBay users sell pairs of tickets for between £15,000 and £17,500 - and groups of four seats at Wembley now valued at £60,000, MailOnline has found
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361fgo_0ar9a01D00
As fans scrambled for tickets, 56 bids were in for three tickets with the price reaching just under £21,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nbpp_0ar9a01D00
The going rate for a pair of tickets appears to be £15,000 to £17,500 

Trains were delayed into London and Tube lines missing services because of a shortage of staff as millions nursed crippling hangovers and tired heads after partying through the night.

Congestion data from TomTom showed that up to one in five cars were missing during rush hour in many cities when compared to yesterday - with some joking they were 'ringing in sick' this morning and that England's win had put the country back into a temporary one-day lockdown.

Traffic levels was as low as 20 per cent down in London and 15 per cent down in Bristol. Meanwhile in Newcastle the roads were 14 per cent less busy and in Manchester recorded similar lulls.

The Government is now under pressure to consider a bank holiday on Monday - or a day of celebration next week - in case the Three Lions beat Italy this weekend, according to Politico.

Some bosses are already promising staff they can have leave on the day after the match, allowing employees to recover after tasting sweet victory or bitter defeat against Roberto Mancini's Italian team.

Cars were noticeably absent from the streets in major cities and some commuter services were delayed, citing the game. One motorist said: 'Got to work in record time today. The roads were curiously empty.'

Another added on Twitter: 'Roads are empty this morning lol i guess everyone is recovering from last night.' And one joked the England match had been more effective than coronavirus restrictions for getting people to stay at home.

They quipped: 'I was driving and roads were empty - seems like an England match is far more effective at keeping people home than a lockdown.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YhhPn_0ar9a01D00
Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Arvhg_0ar9a01D00
Thousands of exuberant England fans are crammed in along Wembley Way after England made their first final in more than five decades as they try to get to the Tube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWcgg_0ar9a01D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVAio_0ar9a01D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17H840_0ar9a01D00
More than 1500 fans go wild as they watch the game at the 4thefans park, Manchester
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bI1pI_0ar9a01D00
People partied into the night as England gave themselves the chance of winning a major tournament for the first time since 1966

It is the first time that England have reached the final of the Euros - and the first time they have made it that far in a major tournament since the World Cup win in 1966.

The teams were locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes but, after missing chance after chance, England broke down the Danish defence during 30 minutes of extra time.

Winger Raheem Sterling won a penalty on the 104th minute, which captain Harry Kane missed – before slotting the ball into the net when it rebounded off Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Inside Wembley stadium, the biggest UK football crowd since the pandemic let out a collective sigh of relief after biting their nails for much of the game.

Prince William, president of the Football Association, clapped and punched his fist in the air in the royal box as the final whistle was blown. But it was far from plain sailing. After a promising start by England, they made a flurry of mistakes as the tension in the stadium appeared to grip the players.

On the 30th minute, Danish winger Mikkel Damsgaard scored a scintillating free kick to send their 8,700 fans at Wembley into delirium. England supporters were stunned into silence, but were lifted when Sterling almost scored from close range.

A minute later the fans erupted when Danish captain Simon Kjaer turned a cross by English teenager Bukayo Saka into his own net to make it 1-1. A relieved England manager Gareth Southgate punched the air with delight and let out a roar on the touchline.

England were cheered on by a host of high-profile stars, including former captain David Beckham and former England and Rangers star Paul Gascoigne. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sitting with his wife Carrie, wore an England shirt with his name and the number 10 on the back.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Foreign Secretary Dominic Rabb were also in attendance. Among the raucous crowd was a large contingent of relatives, partners and close friends of the players.

Most were wearing replica England shirts, including Kane's wife Katie, who wrote on Instagram: 'Semi-final vibes. Let's go baby.'

Before the game, singer Neil Diamond sent England a good luck message from his home in Colorado. His 1969 hit Sweet Caroline has been adopted as one of the Three Lions fans' anthems at the tournament.

Fans spent almost £500million on food and drink for the game as they gathered in living rooms, pubs and fan zones across the country.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

210K+
Followers
80K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Italy#Wembley Stadium#Euros#Lions#Italians#The Home Of Football#Ebay#Mailonline#Tomtom#Politico#Danish#The Football Association#English#Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerInternational Business Times

England And Italy Brace For Euro 2020 Showdown

England and Italy are counting down to Sunday's Euro 2020 final, with Gareth Southgate's men seeking to end a 55-year trophy drought while the Azzurri aim to spoil the Wembley party. Sporting immortality beckons for England captain Harry Kane and his team-mates, who are desperate to etch their names into...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020 matchday 31: England fall to Italy at Wembley

England’s hopes of winning Euro 2020 ended in familiar penalty heartbreak as Italy edged a tense shoot-out 3-2 in Sunday’s final. Substitutes Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all failed from the spot as the Italians prevailed after a 1-1 draw at Wembley. Italy missed two penalties themselves, as...
UEFASkySports

Euro 2020: UEFA launches investigation into fan actions in and around Wembley at final as the FA hit with four other charges

UEFA has launched a disciplinary investigation into the actions of fans in and around Wembley at the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. The Football Association has also been hit with four charges for the invasion of the field by an England supporter, throwing of objects by supporters, disturbance during the Italian national anthem and the lighting of fireworks.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: England v Italy Euro 2020 final means Sunday episode of ITV show will be delayed

Love Island fans have questioned whether Sunday night’s show will be cancelled due to the Euro 2020 final.Following their success against Denmark on Wednesday (7 July) night, Gareth Southgate’s team will face off against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday (11 July).The game will mark England’s first time at a final since winning the World Cup in 1966, with play kicking off at 8pm and airing simultaneously on ITV and BBC One.On Wednesday, ITV announced that they would be delaying that day’s episode of Love Island by an hour to a 10pm start in hope of the...
UEFATelegraph

Touts demand £10,000 a ticket for England Euro final

English football fans have scrambled to secure their place at the Euro 2020 final, with match tickets changing hands for more than £10,000 each. England booked their place in Sunday night’s showpiece final against Italy at Wembley by beating Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday evening, with striker Harry Kane scoring an extra time winner.
SoccerTribal Football

Mancini elated after Italy 'dominated' England in Euro 2020 final triumph

Roberto Mancini believes Italy deserved their Euro 2020 final win over England. The Azzurri won 3-2 on penalties as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two penalties and Marcus Rashford hit the post. "They did well. We conceded the goal straight away and struggled, but then dominated from there on in," Mancini told...
UEFAYardbarker

Watch: Italy lift the trophy after beating England in Euro 2020 final

This is undoubtedly painful for England fans to watch, but on balance Italy were probably the best team in the tournament this summer, and had the better of much of this final. It still feels very cruel to have lost on penalties, however, with England’s young players just lacking that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy