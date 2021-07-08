Why Donald Trump Might Regret His Social Media Lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump recently announced lawsuits against the internet giants: Facebook, Twitter, and Google. The lawsuits center around Trump being banned on the platforms after the events of January 6, 2021, when Americans stormed the U.S. Capitol. Trump is insisting that the lawsuits are about holding the tech giants accountable; however, it seems that pursuing legal action could turn around and work against him.www.thelist.com
