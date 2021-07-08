Cancel
POTUS

Why Donald Trump Might Regret His Social Media Lawsuit

By Stephanie Kaloi
The List
The List
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former President Donald Trump recently announced lawsuits against the internet giants: Facebook, Twitter, and Google. The lawsuits center around Trump being banned on the platforms after the events of January 6, 2021, when Americans stormed the U.S. Capitol. Trump is insisting that the lawsuits are about holding the tech giants accountable; however, it seems that pursuing legal action could turn around and work against him.

The List

The List

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

