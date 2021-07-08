Cancel
BOMAG’s BOMAP Connect Offers Next Step in Intelligent Compaction's Evolution

Asphalt Contractor
Asphalt Contractor
In early 2019, BOMAG advanced the compaction industry with the introduction of its BOMAP app, a free digital solution designed to deliver an easily accessible intelligent compaction solution for both soil and asphalt projects. Now, the company has taken compaction even further down the digital road with the launch of BOMAG Connect, a substantial enhancement that enables networked control and documentation of all compaction equipment involved in the compaction process.

Asphalt Contractor provides HMA material producers, highway contractors and public works officials with critical "how-to" information on the process of HMA production, paving, and preservation. It also delivers the latest information and updates on equipment for the on-road paving industry and the technologies and innovations that affect it. Asphalt Contractor is the only magazine that is dedicated to asphalt producers and contractors.

 https://www.forconstructionpros.com/asphalt
