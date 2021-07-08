Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

No shot, no return: Some employers requiring vaccine to come back to the office

By Ty West
Posted by 
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Want to come back to the office? For some employers, you'll have to get a Covid-19 vaccine first.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque, NM
881
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albuquerque
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

COVID vaccine: How employers can mandate the shot

This article first appeared on the Business Journals’ website. Even before the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, more companies were contemplating mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for employees. With the Delta variant causing a spike in cases — and turbulence in the stock market — experts believe more employers are likely...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Employers Need To Tread Carefully On The Road Back To Office Working

In some ways the coming weeks and months are likely to be more difficult for organizations and employees than the past year or so has been. With governments increasingly intent on opening up economies effectively closed down by the pandemic, uncertainty is rife. Employers and staff alike are caught between wanting to go back to something like normal and not wishing to take too many risks, especially since the Delta variant of the coronavirus is pushing spikes in new cases even in countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. where significant proportions of the population have been at least partially vaccinated.
Small Businessprdaily.com

Report: 39% of employers will dismiss workers who refuse to return to the office

We are on the brink of a dramatic workplace showdown. On one side of the conflict, you have bosses, bigwigs, company execs and (micro)managers who are eager to get everyone back into the office ASAP. On the other side are workers—many of whom have come to depend on the freedom and flexibility afforded by remote work and would sooner quit than return to the daily grind.
Public HealthInc.com

Why Your Return to the Office Requires Two Workplace Safety Policies

Operating amid the pandemic has entered a new phase of difficulty--particularly for employers of both vaccinated and unvaccinated workers. Shortly after the CDC updated its guidelines on May 13, noting that vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear facemasks indoors, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a federal agency that oversees workplace health and safety, updated its Covid-19 guidance. On June 26, OSHA updated guidance in compliance with the CDC to help employers protect workers who are still not vaccinated, with a special emphasis on industries with prolonged close-contacts such as meat processing, manufacturing, seafood, and grocery and high-volume retail. The guidance includes protocols for social distancing, mask wearing, and other health procedures meant to keep both parties safe.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Back to the office? Employers rethink plans amid virus surge

Several hospital systems that previously held off making vaccines mandatory for health care workers are now willing to do so. Google employees in California who have returned to the office on a voluntary basis are again wearing masks indoors. Goldman Sachs is considering whether to reinstitute testing for fully vaccinated employees in the company's New York City offices, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing had been decided. And Monday, Apple told its workforce that it would push back its return-to-office date from September to October.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

SF, Santa Clara, Contra Costa health officials urge employers to consider employee vaccine requirements

Health officials in Santa Clara, Contra Costa and San Francisco counties urged local employers Thursday to considering requiring their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The health officials issued the plea as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the region, the overwhelming majority of which have been among unvaccinated people,...
Politicspncguam.com

Starting Aug. 1, PUA claimants must meet federal work search requirements

The Office of the Governor has announced that effective Aug. 1, the suspension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (“PUA”) work search requirement contained in Executive Order 2020-25 is rescinded. PUA claimants must now meet work search requirements as required in United States Department of Labor guidance following Hawaii regulations. In...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Saint Louis, MOBloomberg

St. Louis to Require Masks; Republicans Back Shots: Virus Update

The St. Louis area joined Los Angeles in requiring residents to wear masks indoors, even if they are vaccinated, as the delta variant spreads. Louisiana, where infections are rising at the fastest pace in the U.S., is recommending face coverings indoors if people can’t be six feet apart. More Republicans...
Maine Stateobserver-me.com

Maine hospitals boost wages to attract workers in ‘fiercely’ competitive labor market

The tight labor market is not just affecting hospitality and retail in Maine — it’s affecting hospitals too. On Wednesday, MaineHealth announced that it will set a system-wide minimum wage increase of $17 an hour, up from $14. It’s also adjusting the pay scale for 18,000 positions by at least 2 percent. MaineHealth officials said these adjustments — which don’t apply to physicians or executives — are necessary to stay competitive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy