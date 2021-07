The horse racing season in Saratoga Springs is on. Many people come to not only be part of the atmosphere of our country’s oldest track, but to also admire the beauty of the racing horses. The horses are amazing to watch, they are truly spectacular animals. I always catch my breath at the majestic beauty of the horses that come to Saratoga Springs to race. My wife and I remember the first time we came to Saratoga Springs. We were both part of a corporate relocation to the area and looking for where to settle down with our two very young children. Walking through downtown and driving throughout the city, the energy of our incredible area hit us as we held each other’s hands. We knew immediately this was where we wanted to live and raise our family.