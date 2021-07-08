Cancel
Doja Cat's 'Planet Her' Lands at No. 1 on Top R&B Albums Chart

By Trevor Anderson
Billboard
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 109,000-unit arrival for Planet Her easily rewrites the strongest weekly performance for any Doja Cat album. Her prior best came through Hot Pink’s 37,000 units in the week ending May 7, 2020. Of Planet Her’s starting figure, 96,000 units derive from streaming-album equivalents (representing 132 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks), 9,500 are from traditional album sales and the remaining 2,500 arrives via track-equivalent units. (One unit equals the following levels of consumption: one album sale, 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams for a song on the album.)

