Young baseball players in the area could soon have the opportunity to showcase their skills for a private high school’s baseball program and other coaches in the area. St. Pius X High School will host a middle school baseball showcase from July 19-22 at its field at 811 W. Donovan St. The camp, which costs $200, is open to up to 100 participants who must be in 6th-8th grade during the 2021-22 school year.