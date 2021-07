Katie Thurston only has a handful of contestants left on The Bachelorette, and the time has finally come to talk about Brendan Scanzano. Whomst, you ask? BRENDAN SCANZANO, I said!!! The 26-year-old firefighter trainee who’s from Toronto! No, he hasn’t gotten much screen time this season, but he’s still in this thing, dammit! Anyway, we know a ton about how far Brendan makes it (read: whether it’s worth getting emotionally attached to him or not) and if he’s on Bachelor in Paradise this season, so come hither if that piques your interest this fine Monday.