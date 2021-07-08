These Are The Best Carrier Oils For Your Skin Type

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You have likely heard this common egregious misconception before: Melanated skin does not require sunscreen. According to Dr. Corey L. Hartman, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama, this couldn't be further from the truth. Melanin-rich skin can absolutely be harmed by excess and unprotected sun exposure, ultimately leading to accelerated signs of aging like hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles, and an increased risk of cancer. Although those with darker skin tones do have higher levels of melanin (which acts as a shield against UV rays), the highest level of protection skin can offer is SPF 13, he notes. Adds board-certified dermatologist and founder of Mitchell Dermatology in Perrysburg, Ohio, Dr. Hope Mitchell, this is why "everyone needs to use sunscreen, since all skin tones are susceptible to sunburn and photo damage."