Lot Lines: Salute Old Glory

I woke up this morning after the Fourth of July holiday a bit sore and sunburned from the celebratory activities. I rode in the Edmond LibertyFest Parade on Saturday before taking the trip to Grand Lake in northeastern Oklahoma for boating and fireworks fun. The Edmond LibertyFest parade is ranked as one of the top Fourth of July parades in the U.S. I tend to be patriotic all year, but especially this time of year. The international criticism of our country bothers me and makes me wonder if it has had an impact on foreign investment in U.S. real estate.