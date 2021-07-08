Cancel
Wichita, KS

Parolee attacked woman with rock, robbed her as she left Wichita business, police say

Wichita Eagle
 15 days ago

A late Wednesday morning rock attack outside of a east-side Wichita business left an unsuspecting woman with serious injuries, police said. The unidentified woman had just left a business in the 3000 block of East Douglas and was “going to her car” when police say 64-year-old Veryl Dean Crawford of Wichita approached her around 11:20 a.m. The address is near the Douglas and Hillside intersection.

