Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Wausau seeks public input on Stewart Avenue project

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5lsZ_0ar9YXoR00

WAUSAU – The city of Wausau, in cooperation with Wisconsin DOT, is seeking input on improvements to Stewart Avenue between 48th Avenue and 72nd Avenue in Wausau and the town of Stettin.

A public involvement meeting will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 14 in the Wausau City Hall Council Chambers, 407 Grant St., Wausau. The project will be introduced along with preliminary real estate needs, and questions will be addressed. A brief presentation will be given at 5:15 pm. After the presentation, the meeting will follow an open house format.

Several needs have been identified along this section of Stewart Avenue:

– The existing pavement with rutting, cracking and deterioration throughout

– City of Wausau municipal utilities (sewer and water) are deteriorated

– There is lack of pedestrian and bicycle accommodations along Stewart Avenue

– The traffic signals are outdated at 72nd Avenue intersection

The proposed improvements will be evaluated during the design process. Improvements along Stewart Avenue are anticipated to include:

– Reconstruction with 12-foot travel lanes/6-foot shoulders (36-foot roadway)

– Paved shoulders would accommodate bicycles within the roadway

– Construction of pedestrian facilities on one side of the roadway

– A multi-use trail versus a sidewalk will be evaluated

– Construction of curb and gutter and storm sewer

– Some roadside ditches may be maintained for storm water treatment

– A storm water pond will be evaluated near 48th Avenue to treat storm water

– Reconstruction and extension of sanitary sewer and watermain

– Replacement of traffic signals at 72nd Avenue including possible modification of turn lanes

Construction is scheduled for 2024.

For more information about the project, contact Allen Wesolowski, city engineer, 715-261-6740, allen.wesolowski@ci.wausau.wi.us or Stephanie Christensen, EMCS project manager, 715-845-1081, schristensen@emcsinc.com, or visit the project website at ci.wausau.wi.us/Departments/Engineering/StreetProjects/ProposedProjects.aspx.

Comments / 0

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Wisconsin Dot#Emcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

‘Goatapalooza’ held in Wausau

City officials in Wausau held its first ever goat-themed celebration Thursday, featuring the working goats on Barker Stewart Island. “Goatapalooza” included a variety of activities including a scavenger hunt, goat yoga, goat cheese tasting and more. The stars of the show arrived in Wausau around two weeks ago, recruited to...
Marathon County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

County chair cites lack of time, bars supervisors from presenting “Community for All’ resolution

Editor’s note: This version includes comments from Board Chair Kurt Gibbs that were received after the story’s initial publication. At the beginning of the Marathon County Board meeting on Thursday four community members again pressed the body to pass the much-debated “Community for All” resolution, a measure that has drawn sharp opposition from some conservative groups.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Pearle Vision

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

‘Route 51’ to cover the farmers market

WAUSAU – Nothing says summer quite like fresh produce from the local farmers market. The local food movement has only grown during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people traded grocery stores for open-air stalls and personal connections with the people who grow their food. But what can you make with all of those exciting new foods?
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau hires full-time videographer

A Merrill native who spent the past year creating informational videos for the Wausau Police Department is now the city’s full-time videographer, a position requested by the WPD and approved last year by the Wausau City Council. Ethan Bares worked part-time as a community communications specialist for the WPD since...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Volunteer Opportunities for the Week of July 19, 2021

Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department. Pilots Needed: Cycling Without Age. Train to pilot a trishaw bike as...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau approves funding for west side environmental testing

The City Council on Tuesday modified Wausau’s budget to conduct additional environmental analysis at 1300 Cleveland Ave., a property where earlier testing revealed high levels of arsenic and other heavy metals. The additional amount, $98,500, will come from the city’s environmental fund, and will mostly be used for soil testing...
Adams County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

WisDOT: North Central region road construction update

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish paving the westbound lane. Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project. Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/. Forest and Florence Counties. Highway: WIS...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Marathon County mugshots, July 15, 2021

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances. If...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

GiGi’s Playhouse celebrates new location at ribbon cutting

WESTON — GiGi’s Playhouse Wausau held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 13 to celebrate a new location for the organization at 3910 Schofield Avenue, Suite 3. GiGi’s Playhouse was created to change the way the world views a Down syndrome diagnosis and send a global message of acceptance for all. At GiGi’s Playhouse, families are never alone. From a prenatal diagnosis to career skills, the organization makes a lifetime commitment to remain by their side. More than 50 Playhouses empower children and adults to achieve their ‘Best of All’ and to pursue their dreams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy