Ella Emhoff's Debut At Paris Fashion Week Is Turning Heads

By Alice Broster
The List
The List
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While Kamala Harris is no stranger to the headlines, her stepdaughter has caught media attention during Paris Fashion Week. Ella Emhoff made her debut at the elite fashion event on July 7, 2021. USA Today reported that before the 22-year-old student made it to the runway, she studied art and designed knitwear. But here's why her debut at Paris Fashion Week is turning heads.

Comments / 0

