MARILYN MANSON Turned Himself Into Authorities Over Spitting Charges

Marilyn Manson turned himself into New Hampshire authorities after receiving charges stemming from a 2019 spitting incident. Manson was wanted for "two counts of simple assault" for allegedly spitting on a videographer during a concert on August 18th, 2019 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. Manson reached an agreement with the Gilford, New Hampshire police department's in-house prosecutor. Manson will turn himself in to the police in Los Angeles. There, the police will go through the booking and bail process with Manson before he receives a court date in New Hampshire.