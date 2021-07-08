Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilford, NH

MARILYN MANSON Turned Himself Into Authorities Over Spitting Charges

By Robert Pasbani
metalinjection
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn Manson turned himself into New Hampshire authorities after receiving charges stemming from a 2019 spitting incident. Manson was wanted for "two counts of simple assault" for allegedly spitting on a videographer during a concert on August 18th, 2019 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. Manson reached an agreement with the Gilford, New Hampshire police department's in-house prosecutor. Manson will turn himself in to the police in Los Angeles. There, the police will go through the booking and bail process with Manson before he receives a court date in New Hampshire.

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilford, NH
Gilford, NH
Entertainment
State
New Hampshire State
Gilford, NH
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spitting#Lawsuits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy