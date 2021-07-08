Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Real Estate Industry Couldn’t Be Happier With Eric Adams’ Primary Victory

By Aaron Short
Commercial Observer
Cover picture for the articleEric Adams is six months away from likely moving into Gracie Mansion, and the real estate sector couldn’t be happier. The Brooklyn borough president emerged as a palatable choice for developers and brokers, who entertained voting for former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, before ultimately ranking Adams to thwart progressive challengers like New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and former Bill de Blasio adviser Maya Wiley.

