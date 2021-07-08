Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Verratti goes from Euro 2016 nightmare to Euro 2020 final

By DANIELLA MATAR Associated Press
swiowanewssource.com
 15 days ago

LONDON (AP) — When Marco Verratti pulled up in training in May, he thought his European Championship was over before it had even started. Again. The hard-working Italy midfielder had missed Euro 2016 because of a groin problem that needed surgery. And when he injured his right knee in training with Paris Saint-Germain on May 8, about a month before the start of Euro 2020, the 28-year-old Verratti was understandably worried.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Pessina
Person
Manuel Locatelli
Person
Marco Verratti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightmares#Ap#Psg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Champions League
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAYardbarker

Verratti Finished Euro 2020 as the Leader in One Noteworthy Playmaking Stat

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti won his first career major international tournament as Italy defeated England in the Euro 2020 Final. Verratti shined for Italy over the tournament, which included being its go-to playmaker. Overall, Verratti totaled for 14 key passes in Euro 2020, which ranked most among all players...
Soccer90min.com

Euro 2020 player of the final - Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti had a watching brief by the time the Euro 2020 final was settled from the penalty spot, but Sunday's Wembley showpiece had belonged to the Italy midfielder. As was the case in the previous knockout rounds at the tournament, Verratti was substituted against England. That did not prevent him from delivering the game's standout performance according to Opta's player index.
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020 matchday 29: Marco Verratti expecting epic final against England

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is preparing for “an epic” contest in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against England at Wembley. Italy, the four-times world champions, are bidding to win the championship for the first time since 1968, while England are making their maiden Euros final appearance. Verratti said: “Now it’s all...
Soccergoal.com

England were given 'generous' penalty to reach Euro 2020 final, claims Verratti

Raheem Sterling was awarded a spot kick in extra time of the semi-final against Denmark despite minimal contact. Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has expressed his belief that England were the recipients of a "generous" penalty decision to help them reach Sunday's Euro 2020 final. Raheem Sterling went down under minimal...
Soccer90min.com

Euro 2020 player of the tournament - Marco Verratti

Roberto Mancini's transformation of Italy has been remarkable, with Sunday's Euro 2020 triumph a far cry from their World Cup qualification failure prior to his 2018 arrival. While that has touched on all areas of the team, there are few players in the squad for whom the perception has changed more than Marco Verratti.
UEFAYardbarker

Watch: Marco Verratti’s Performance at the Euros for Italy

Marco Verratti played a significant role for Italy as the Italian national team went on to win the UEFA Euro this summer. After missing the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Azzurri redeemed themselves with this trophy. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder played and started in five matches for Italy. The 28-year-old had...
UEFACBS Sports

UEFA Euro 2020 final: Italy, England level after goal from Leonardo Bonucci erases Luke Shaw opener

Italy have equalized against England in the UEFA Euro 2020 final at Wembley with Leonardo Bonucci the scorer of the Azzurri's levelling goal. After a goalmouth scramble that saw a Marco Verratti header pushed against the post by Jordan Pickford, the Juventus man turned the ball in to the delight of the Italian support. It was the first goal from open play that England have conceded in the entire tournament.
SoccerThe Independent

Gianluigi Donnarumma shines as shootout hero – key moments from Euro 2020 final

Italy won Euro 2020 after beating England 3-2 on penalties at Wembley. The Three Lions took an early lead through Luke Shaw but Italy’s domination told and they levelled through Leonardo Bonucci in the second half. The Italians emerged triumphant in the shootout as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two spot-kicks and Marcus Rashford missed the target.
Soccer740thefan.com

Soccer-Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

LONDON (Reuters) – Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
SoccerPosted by
DFW Community News

Your Guide to the Euro 2020 Final

Hear ye, hear ye! Y’all listen up! I have not been focused on soccer like I usually am during the summer, because my Phoenix Suns have been in the midst of a run to the NBA title. However, the final of Euro 2020 is on ESPN and Univision this Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Central Time, which means I have another conversation with my idiot friend who’s always on hand to ask stupid questions such as:
SportsBBC

Euro 2020: Bar staff get night off and drinks for Euro final

Some bar staff are being given the night off to watch England play in the final of Euro 2020. Bar bosses are freeing up staff for the big occasion to say thank you for their hard work and perseverance throughout the pandemic. Fans have flocked to bars to watch England's...
Sportsgoal.com

How to watch Italy vs England in the Euro 2020 Final from India?

The Three Lions are through to their first major final since 1966... England will be hoping to bring football 'home' when they take on Italy at Wembley in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final. Having edged past Denmark 2-1 after extra-time in the semis, Gareth Southgate’s team are now against an opponent...
SoccerCBS Sports

Mauricio Pochettino to coach Paris Saint-Germain through 2023

Mauricio Pochettino is under contract as Paris Saint-Germain head coach until 2023, the Ligue 1 club has announced this Friday. The Argentine and his staff will stay at Parc des Princes for at least two more seasons after the initial agreement was until the end of the 2021-22 campaign. Pochettino,...
Soccerskiddle.com

Euro 2020 Final + Pre Party From 2pm With Terry Farley (FAITH)

2:00pm til 10:15pm (last entry 9:00pm) Enjoy Euro 2020 with the best street food and drinks on multiple screens in Hackney Wick’s largest outdoor venue, right next to Hackney Wick station. EURO 2020 FINAL !!!. SCHEDULE. OPEN FROM 2PM. 4PM - 7:30PM - DJ TERRY FARLEY (FAITH / BOYS OWN)

Comments / 0

Community Policy