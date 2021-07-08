Search Temporarily Suspended For Westchester Man Reported Missing While Jogging
The search for a Westchester man who was reported missing in Virginia after going for a jog will be temporarily suspended due to incoming inclement weather. The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia announced that the search for Harrison resident Bruce Rubin, who was reported missing on Friday, July 2, will be temporarily suspended due to potentially dangerous weather conditions that are making their way up the East Coast.dailyvoice.com
Comments / 0