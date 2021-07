With the COVID-19 closure, we, unfortunately, lost some of the entertainment offerings that the Walt Disney World Resort is famous for when the parks reopened. It has slowly but surely been working itself back into the daily operating system by reintroducing things such as Happily Ever After and the Festival of the Lion King. Today, I have great news to share that select offerings will be coming back! Read more below to see the exact dates, shows, and locations, and don’t miss a single one!