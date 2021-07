The global chip shortage is claiming another victim. Android Police reports that OnePlus is canceling the base model of the OnePlus 9 Pro for the US. During the phone's March 2021 announcement, OnePlus said the device would start at $969 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but that model is not coming out. Instead, the phone is effectively getting a price increase in the US, as only the $1,069 version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be sold in the US.