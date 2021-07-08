Cancel
Health

FDA clears Natural Cycles birth control to use a smart ring for temperature measurements

By Nicole Wetsman
The Verge
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital birth control Natural Cycles can now use temperature data from devices like the Oura smart ring to make predictions on when someone could become pregnant. The company said today it got clearance from the Food and Drug Administration to give users the option of taking their temperature through a device with a temperature sensor, rather than taking it manually with a thermometer.

