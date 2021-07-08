Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calcasieu Parish, LA

A single-vehicle rollover crash claimed life of 28-year-old Carl Miller, Jr. in Calcasieu Parish (Lake Charles, LA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMu8W_0ar9WVyZ00
A single-vehicle rollover crash claimed life of 28-year-old Carl Miller, Jr. in Calcasieu Parish (Lake Charles, LA)

On early Wednesday morning, a single-vehicle rollover accident killed 28-year-old Carl Miller, Jr., a resident of Jennings, on Interstate 10 Westbound, 3 miles east of Lake Charles.

As per the preliminary investigation, the fatal incident occurred on July 7 at around 4:00 a.m. on Interstate 10 Westbound. According to the reports, Miller was heading west on I-10 during a rain storm on a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway, crashed through a guardrail and went down an embankment.

The vehicle came to a stop upside down submerged in a drainage ditch. Although Miller was properly restrained, yet he suffered major injuries due to the seriousness of the crash and was declared deceased at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

Officials suspect that high speed in the prevailing weather conditions played a role in the fatal crash. A toxicology sample will be submitted for analysis, authorities stated.

July 8, 2021

Discover more Louisiana Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the Louisiana region.

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area. We currently report in Arizona, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Lake Charles, LA
Accidents
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Traffic
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet#Louisiana Accident News#Valiant Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run crash claimed life of a bicyclist on Westbank (New Orleans, LA)

A hit-and-run crash claimed life of a bicyclist on Westbank (New Orleans, LA) A bicyclist was killed in a fatal hit-and-run accident on Westbank. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident took place at the intersection of General DE Gaulle Drive and Westbend Parkway on the Westbank in Algiers. As per the preliminary reports, a man was hit by a vehicle that escaped from the scene after the crash.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

A major accident left 4 people in a hospital (San Antonio, TX)

A major accident left 4 people in a hospital (San Antonio, TX) Four people were sent to a hospital after a major accident overnight on the North Side of town. The incident took place at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of N Loop 1604 E at Bitters Road. According to the initial reports, four people were transported to a hospital after their vehicle was involved in a major crash. Emergency crews had to use tools to extricate at least a passenger from the car.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

A car hit and injured a female bicyclist near Downtown area (San Antonio, TX)

A car hit and injured a female bicyclist near Downtown area (San Antonio, TX) On Sunday, a woman was left in a hospital after she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle. The two-vehicle crash took place just after 9 p.m. Sunday at Camden Street and McCullough Avenue, just North of Downtown. According to the reports, the driver who hit the bicyclist remained on the scene and waited for help to arrive.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 27-year-old Samuel Bennett and 46-year-old Kerby Langford who died in a crash (Knoxville, TN)

Authorities identified 27-year-old Samuel Bennett and 46-year-old Kerby Langford who died in a crash (Knoxville, TN) The Knoxville Police Department has released the names of 27-year-old Samuel Bennett, a resident of West Virginia and 46-year-old Kerby Langford, a resident of Knoxville, as the two victims who lost their lives in a fatal motorcycle accident along Kingston Pike on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy