A single-vehicle rollover crash claimed life of 28-year-old Carl Miller, Jr. in Calcasieu Parish (Lake Charles, LA)

On early Wednesday morning, a single-vehicle rollover accident killed 28-year-old Carl Miller, Jr., a resident of Jennings, on Interstate 10 Westbound, 3 miles east of Lake Charles.

As per the preliminary investigation, the fatal incident occurred on July 7 at around 4:00 a.m. on Interstate 10 Westbound. According to the reports, Miller was heading west on I-10 during a rain storm on a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway, crashed through a guardrail and went down an embankment.

The vehicle came to a stop upside down submerged in a drainage ditch. Although Miller was properly restrained, yet he suffered major injuries due to the seriousness of the crash and was declared deceased at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

Officials suspect that high speed in the prevailing weather conditions played a role in the fatal crash. A toxicology sample will be submitted for analysis, authorities stated.

July 8, 2021